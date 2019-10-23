Want to assure nation that borders are secure: ITBP DG

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General (DG) SS Deswal on Wednesday assured the people of the country that the borders are secure.

"The two countries (China and India) have good relations. We have predefined mechanisms to sort out problems. We want to assure the nation that the borders are secure," he told reporters at a press conference here.

"In the last five to six years, more roads have been constructed in the border areas. Currently, we have 180 Border Out Posts (BOPs). Soon new BOPs will be added," Deswal said.

The ITBP chief said that the force will soon conduct a survey of the border from the northwest point starting from Karakoram up to Myanmar border for assessing how many BOPs can be setup.

The presser came a day ahead of the 58th Raising Day of ITBP.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. The force is presently deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of India-China border.

ITBP is currently manning BOPs on altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,700 ft in the western, middle and eastern sectors of the India-China border.

Being the first responder for natural disasters, ITBP has been carrying out numerous rescue and relief operations across the country. (ANI)

