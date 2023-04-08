Want to give credit to my parents and friends for constant support, says UPPSC topper

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The toast of Agra after topping the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday, Divya Sikarwar credited her family members and their constant support for her "proud moment".

The results for the UPPSC were declared on Friday.

In a first for the state's civil services examination, eight female candidates figured in the Top 10 in the public exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The daughter of a retired Border Security Force personnel, Divya cleared the UPPSC in her third attempt.

"I am very happy. I would attribute my success to the constant support I received from my parents, family and friends. I took online tuition for the exam. It was a very proud moment for the family. I would advise all the girls to focus on their careers and goals," Divya told ANI.

Her beaming mother Saroj said, "I am very proud of my daughter. She worked very hard and used to study all day."

While Divya emerged as the topper, Pratiksha Pandey from Lucknow and Namrata Singh from Bulandshahr ranked second and third respectively.

They were followed in the Top-10 list by Akansha Gupta, Kumar Gaurav, Saltanat Praween, Mohsina Bano, Prajakta Tripathi, Aishwarya Dubey, and Sandeep Kumar Tiwari.

A total of 110 female candidates cleared the state civil services exam this year.

For the first time, the whole exam procedure was conducted in a record 10 months.

According to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the main examination was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022, in centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts.

A total of 5,311 candidates have appeared for the main exam. Out of the total candidates, 1,070 qualified for the mains examination and are eligible to appear for the interview round.

The interview for the selected candidates was conducted from February 20 to March 21.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended congratulations to the rank holders and said that the record success of the "daughters" of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'.

"Congratulations to all the successful candidates in the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 which were conducted by UPPSC in a transparent and fair manner in a record 10 months! The record success of the daughters of the state in this examination and the representation of almost every district is a new picture of 'new Uttar Pradesh'," UP CM tweeted. (ANI)