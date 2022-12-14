"Want to make Uttar Pradesh USD 1tn economy...," says state finance minister

New York [US], December 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Wednesday said that the aim is to make Uttar Pradesh a USD1 trillion economy.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was addressing the UP Global Investors Summit 'New India Growth Engine Programme', New York.

"Uttar Pradesh's exports were Rs 88 thousand crores, which has increased to Rs 1.56 lakh crore today. Our economy did well even during the time of Corona. We want to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy," said UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Union Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna further said that the state has electricity, security, land, and connectivity and the target is to invest Rs 10 lakh crores.

"UP has electricity, security, land, and connectivity. Our target is for an investment of Rs 10 lakh crores. Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, France, the UK, and Mauritius have shown enthusiasm," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Global Investors Summit through a video message.

Lauding the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of New India today.

"Following Prime Minister's mantra 'Reform, Perform, Transform', Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the growth engine of New India today," he said.

He further added that under the leadership of PM Modi India emerged as the favourite destination for investors.



"Under the leadership of PM Modi India has emerged as the fav destination for investors.

In the past eight years, we have witnessed a new era of political stability and good governance in the country," said CM Yogi.

CM Yogi said that investment projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore were launched in UP which is a mark of trust that the investors have placed in the new UP.

"Uttar Pradesh with abundant natural resources is a leading state in ease of doing business with good governance, zero policy against crime and corruption and more than 25 investment-friendly industrial policies. Uttar Pradesh has joined the state with modern infrastructure," said CM Yogi.

Underlining the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimate of the state he said that the GSDP has had an increase of 65 per cent over 2016-2017.

"The state's GSDP is estimated to be Rs 21 lakh crore in the year 2022-2023, which is a 65 per cent increase over 2016-2017 and the state's economy has grown by 11 per cent during this period," said CM Yogi.

In a bid to bring investment to Uttar Pradesh, various delegates of the Yogi government have travelled to different countries including the US to convince investors to invest in the state, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

"The result of these efforts of Team Yogi is that investors from different countries are not only ready to invest big in Uttar Pradesh, they are also eager to participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year," the statement said.

According to the statement, different groups of the delegations travelled to different countries including the US, Canada, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the UAE and Brazil and met veteran investors to convince them to invest in Uttar Pradesh in different sectors, including infrastructure, defence and tourism in Uttar Pradesh.

It said that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in the state through the Global Investors Summit to be held in February, next year.

"To achieve this goal, under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a team of state ministers and officials is inviting investors abroad through roadshows and one-to-one business meetings," it said. (ANI)

