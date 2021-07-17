Want tourists to visit Himachal but they must follow COVID protocols, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh [India], July 17 (ANI): After concerns raised by the Centre over tourists flouting coronavirus SOPs at tourist sites, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Saturday said the state government wants tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh but they must follow COVID-19 protocols.

"Recently, a number of tourists towns including Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala saw high tourist inflow. We have ordered districts to deploy police force to regulate and monitor traffic and warn people against venturing into rivers etc during rains," Thakur told ANI.

The Chief Minister said that hotel associations have also been asked to implement SOPs for the functioning of hotels.



"At places where tourists are in large numbers, enforcement of COVID protocols is being done. We have also asked hotel associations to implement SOPs for the functioning of hotels. We want tourists to visit our state but they must follow COVID protocols," he said.

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said that visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to COVID protocols are a "serious cause of concern", and asserted that lowering of guard cannot be accepted at present.

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern. Visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without Covid protocols are a serious cause of concern," Dr Paul had said. (ANI)

