Wanted criminal held in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a gangster after a brief exchange of firing in Rohini.

The identified person namely Gaurav alias Monti was held on Friday. According to the police, he is an associate of jailed gangster Ashok Pradhan.

Gaurav had been evading his arrest in the case of extortion, robbery and murder incident that took place in Qutubgarh.



Information was received by the police on the whereabouts of the accused and a trap was laid. Upon spotting the accused, the police staff tried to stop him after which he opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the police also fired. Gaurav received bullet injuries in both legs and was overpowered and apprehended.

The pistol used in the incident has been recovered from the accused along with four live cartridges.

As per the police, Gaurav is involved in 13 criminal cases and is wanted in four cases. (ANI)

