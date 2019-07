Wanted criminal held in UP on charges of money laundering

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 01:31 IST

No FIR lodged by Unnao rape victim's family over accident yet,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Hours after a road accident in Rae Bareli claimed the lives of the mother and aunt of Unnao rape victim, Rajiv Krishnan, ADG Lucknow Zone, on Sunday said that no FIR had been lodged by the family over the accident yet.