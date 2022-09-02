Wanted criminal involved in two cases of riots related to CAA, NRC arrested

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): A wanted criminal involved in riots and violence that occurred around Jamia Millia Islamia was arrested on Thursday, said police.

The arrested accused were involved in the altercations that took place during a protest on December 15, 2019.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Sahil.

"The initial investigation was carried out by PS Jamia Nagar, and later, on 07.01.2020, the investigation of the case was transferred to SIT Crime Branch. In this case, a total of 24 accused persons (10 arrested + 14 without arrest) were interrogated and charge-sheeted as their Mobile locations were found at the place of occurrence at the time of the incident," said DCP Crime Amit Goel.

The local court had issued non-bailable warrants against 5 accused including the accused Mohd Sahil due to their non-appearance in court.



Subsequently, a process under section 82 CrPC was also issued against him, which has been executed against him.

After the charge sheet, accused Mohd Sahil had changed his previous address and started residing in a rented accommodation in Jamia Nagar to avoid a trial against him.

He was later arrested in Delhi after a raid was conducted to nab the accused persons.

Cases in connection to the incident have been registered under sections 142/147/148/149/186/353/ 332/307/308/427/435/323/341/120B/34 IPC and 3/4 PDPP Act and 25/27 Arms Act PS NFC.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

