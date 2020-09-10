Wanted criminal nabbed in Gurugram, country-made pistol recovered

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Haryana Police have nabbed a "notorious thief" from Gurugram allegedly involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and thefts in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

According to an official release, a country-made pistol and two cartridges were also recovered from him.

Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the Crime Branch had arrested the accused after getting a tip-off about the presence of the accused near Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

He was identified as Parminder Singh alias Kirori, a resident of village Bhangarh in Bhiwani.

The arrested accused allegedly belongs to the "Satpal Fauji" gang who is involved in the incidents of large robberies and house break-ins. (ANI)

