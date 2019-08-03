Wanted criminal walks into police station, surrenders

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): In a scene, which could be straight out a movie, a wanted criminal who had a Rs 10,000 bounty on his head walked into a police station here on Thursday and surrendered on his own.

Much to the surprise of police who had launched a search for him, the criminal, Anil walked into the police station here holding a placard that read, "I have come to the police station on my own, to surrender as I am fearful of police."

"I just want to say that I am here to surrender because I fear the police," he said.

"Yesterday, a criminal with a bounty of Rs 10, 000 surrendered before the police. He walked into the police station holding a placard. Police was searching for him since 2017. He was immediately arrested," said Atul Shrivastava, SP City. (ANI)

