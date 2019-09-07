Representative image
Wanted criminal, with bounty on head, arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:39 IST

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head was captured by the police after an encounter here on Friday evening.
The police got information from one of its sources about the criminal named Farmaan hiding in the Bhikanpur forests along with one of his accomplices. The criminal has various charges including those of cow slaughter against him.
After receiving the information, police apprehended the criminal and his associate. In the encounter, the criminal sustained a bullet injury in the encounter. A constable Atul was also injured in the encounter.
Both the injured persons have been admitted in the Hasanpur Hospital in the Saidangali police station limits.
"On Friday evening, police attempted to stop two criminals for checking. They did not stop and opened fire on the police. In the counter-action by police, one criminal sustained a bullet injury while the other criminal managed to flee from the situation. Combing operations are on to nab him," Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police (SP), Amroha said.
"The captured criminal's name is Farman. He was wanted in three different cases of cow slaughter. There was a Rs 20,000 bounty declared on his head. We recovered a bike and a country-made pistol from his possession," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 14:12 IST

