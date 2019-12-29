Wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter Sonia arrested at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Sonia Lakdawala, daughter of wanted gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, was arrested on Friday by Anti Extortion cell of Mumbai Police at Mumbai Airport while she was trying to flee India with the help of a passport acquired through forged documents.

She has been remanded to police custody till December 30.

Ejaz Lakdawala is wanted in extortion cases. There was a look out notice against his daughter Sonia.

Sonia was trying to travel to Nepal along with her one-year-old daughter when she was apprehended and arrested later.

After Anti Extortion cell interrogated her, it came to light that Sonia married a Versova-based man Shahid Sheikh in 2018 and obtained passport using a fake bank account, Pan card, and other documents. (ANI)

