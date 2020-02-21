Wanted inter-state criminal arrested after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): An inter-state criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was arrested during an encounter, Meerut Police said on Friday.

The arrested criminal has been identified as Ravi Malik alias Bhura, a resident of Alipur, Delhi.

Based on credible information, a police team lead by Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahni tried to overtake Malik's car in Pushp Vihar.

"The criminals started firing indiscriminately with the intent to kill us. The police team also started firing in self-defence," police said.

Police succeeded in arresting Malik who got inured during the exchange of fire. However, three other criminals in the car succeeded in absconding by taking advantage of the standing crops in the fields.

Malik is an active member of Naidu Gang lead by Shakti Naidu. Several cases have been registered against him in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. He was also involved in the robbery of Rs 8 crore from Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

Shivshakti Naidu who was undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries following a police encounter, died three days ago, following which Malik wanted to establish his dominance in the world of crime in western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and surrounding areas.

"During interrogation Ravi Malik also informed that they had planned to assassinate UP police Inspector Vipin Kumar and Shamli based property dealer Vipin Choudhary," police informed.

Police have recovered guns, mobiles, pistols and cartridges from the criminals. (ANI)

