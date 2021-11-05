Wanted murder accused from Bihar arrested by Goa police

Mapusa (Goa) [India], November 5 (ANI): A wanted murder accused of Bihar was arrested during proactive checking by Mapusa police station staff on Thursday, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Kumar (29), said a press release by the Goa police.

The staff of Mapusa Police Station while on night patrolling duty intercepted one suspected person who was moving suspiciously in the Mapusa Market area, as per the press statement.



The above person was thoroughly interrogated. However, he was not giving satisfactory answers towards his presence in the market area, according to the statement.

Accordingly, he was brought to the Mapusa Police Station for further questioning.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the accused person had a murder case registered against him at Upahara Police Station of Bihar was a wanted murder accused. (ANI)

