Wanted Naxal killed by security forces in Jharkhand's forest area

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 15 (ANI): A notorious Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh was killed by security forces in the forest area of Jharkhand's Krurmgrah on Thursday, officials said.

A joint team led by 209 th battalion of CRPF's CoBRA unit and Jharkhand Police neutralised the topmost Naxal Budeshwar Oraon



The security forces were persistently tracking Budeshwar who had terrorised the area and had been named in at least 53 criminal offences including 20 murders and more than a dozen cases of attempt to murder.

The extent of Budeshwar's notoriety was such that the Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs.15 lakh on his head.

"When reliable intelligence input was received about the movement of Budeshwar and his team of armed Naxal, the joint team of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand Police immediately launched an operation. The contact with the Maoists was established when they opened heavy fire on the troops from well-entrenched positions," according to an official statement. (ANI)

