Wanted Naxal killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada in fire exchange with security forces

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head and wanted in nearly 25 criminal cases, was gunned down in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) near Dantewada on Sunday.



According to officials, a gunfight took place between a team of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and Naxals at a forest in Pordem on Sunday afternoon. The DRG team were undertaking an anti-Naxal operation.

The body of a Naxal, identified as Santosh Markam recovered following an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the jungle of Pordem, near the Dantewada-Sukma Border. Arms and ammunition also recovered from the spot," said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.

The slain Naxal was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and was wanted in nearly 25 criminal cases, said Dantewada Police. Further details awaited. (ANI)

