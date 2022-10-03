War of words: BJP MP asks Rahul Gandhi to clarify involvement of Naxals, Maoists in Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): In the latest among a series of attacks by BJP leaders on Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday asked Congress leader to clarify whether there was the involvement of "Naxals, Maoists and their sympathisers" in the country-wide march currently in its Karnataka leg.

In a statement, the BJP MP posed ten questions to Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanding clarity on "issues" related to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"As they walk across Karnataka, can I request Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah to give the nation and the state clarity on the following issues? Can they confirm that Naxals/Maoists and their sympathisers are not part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Karnataka leg? Were these people involved in the planning of the yatra?" Siroya asked in the statement.

The BJP lawmaker also raised questions about the source of funding of the yatra.

"Can they confirm if some Congressmen have helped Naxals/Maoists to collect large sums of money to build and run media outlets in recent years? Will they agree to a probe into the money sources of these people?" the BJP leader asked further.

The Yatra which entered its Karnataka leg on September 30 via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district, reached Mysuru on Monday. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is also scheduled to join the yatra on October 6.

Siroya further asked several questions and allegations including if the then "Siddaramaiah-led government deliberately looked away as Naxals/Maoists exploited the death of a famous journalist to strengthen their operations?"



Siroya also targeted former chief minister Siddaramiah.

"Recently, why did Sri Siddaramaiah first agree to be part of a Chinese association function which wanted to protest against US involvement in Taiwan and suddenly withdrew after it became a public issue? Did Siddaramaiah seek action against his friends and part men involved in organising the function? If everything is above board will Congress leaders ask for a probe by central agencies into the affairs of Naxals and Maoists and their sympathisers in Karnataka?" he further asked.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday (September 30) and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

