War room in Kerala to supervise COVID-19 containment activities

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Kerala government has announced the setting up of a war room to supervise COVID-19 containment activities across the state.

"As a mechanism to monitor and supervise the COVID-19 containment activities in the state, the government is pleased to set up a round the clock war room, headed by K Ellangovan, IAS, in the South Conference Hall, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram," the state government said.

Five IAS officers will be in duty in different shifts. Moreover, HODs from health, police, revenue, LSGD, transport, food and civil supplies will nominate representatives from their respective departments.

As of now, coronavirus containment activities were monitored by the COVID-19 monitoring cell at State Disaster Management Office in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

