Warangal Central Prison to be converted into super-specialty hospital, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22 (ANI): Warangal Central Prison premises will be converted into a super-specialty hospital by shifting the jail to a suburban area, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday.

As per the Chief Minister's office (CMO), Rao visited Warangal on Friday as part of his programme to monitor and supervise the COVID-19 treatment facilities at government hospitals in the state.

In an exclusive meeting with the Ministers, MLAs, and Public Representatives from the district during the visit, the Chief Minister said, "The Warangal Central Jail would be shifted to the outskirts and an open jail would be set up there. It would be developed in a sprawling campus like the Cherlapally Open Air Jail and it would be like a Correctional Centre. In the present jail premises, a multi super specialty hospital would be developed with all the facilities. The present MGM Hospital would be converted into a Mother and Child Health Centre (MCH)."



The Chief Minister also said that all the district primary health care centers should be strengthened.

As per the CMO, Rao also held a video conference with the Director-General of Police (DGP), all the district Collectors and Police officers about the strict implementation of lockdown guidelines.

" The state government has decided to impose lockdown not bothering about the heavy revenue loss to the State. In the present situation, it is the responsibility of the DGP and the Collectors to implement the lockdown in true letter and spirit under the Disaster Management Act guidelines. Except for the four hours relaxation period, lockdown should be implemented for the rest of the 20 hours. Only people having emergency passes and essential services should be exempted. Don't show any laxity or lenience," the Chief Minister said.

Rao also instructed the concerned officials to expedite the paddy procurement programme in the next week or ten days, "as a severe summer situation would prevail in the state at the advent of Rohini Karte".

"...the Paddy procurement should be done on a fast track. While I was coming here by Helicopter I have seen Paddy stocks dried in open. Since Rohini Karte is entering in four or five days, farmers would be busy with the agricultural operations. Hence the Paddy procurement should be completed quickly," he added. (ANI)

