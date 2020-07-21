Warangal: Suspected coronavirus patient's body kept outside casualty ward for 2 hrs in MGM hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): The body of a woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus kept lying outside casualty ward in the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) hospital for around 2 hours in Warangal.

The body was not even kept in the mortuary until the family arranged an ambulance.

"A 68-year-old woman who was suffering from shortness of breath was brought to MGM hospital from Hanmakonda. The patient succumbed in minutes after getting admitted to the hospital. She might have COVID19. Her family members took the dead body and left the hospital," said Dr. Srinivas Rai, Superintendent, MGM Hospital.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

