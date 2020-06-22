Ward 2, 15 in Ernakulam's Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat declared as containment zones

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): The incident commander and sub-divisional magistrate of Fort Kochi, Snehil Kumar Singh, on Monday decided to include ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat of Ernakulam district as COVID-19 containment zones.

"In light of the recent COVID positive cases in Ernakulum the District Medical Officer and District Surveillance Officer has recommended including ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat as hotspots in connection with COVID-19," the order said.

"Hereby, it is decided that ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat is declared as containment zone with the said restriction," it added.

The order said that a full lockdown will be imposed in the containment zone and no relaxation will be given to any establishment. Only essential services would be allowed, it said. (ANI)

