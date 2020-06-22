Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): The incident commander and sub-divisional magistrate of Fort Kochi, Snehil Kumar Singh, on Monday decided to include ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat of Ernakulam district as COVID-19 containment zones.
"In light of the recent COVID positive cases in Ernakulum the District Medical Officer and District Surveillance Officer has recommended including ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat as hotspots in connection with COVID-19," the order said.
"Hereby, it is decided that ward numbers 2 and 15 in Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat is declared as containment zone with the said restriction," it added.
The order said that a full lockdown will be imposed in the containment zone and no relaxation will be given to any establishment. Only essential services would be allowed, it said. (ANI)
Ward 2, 15 in Ernakulam's Nayarambalam Grama Panchayat declared as containment zones
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:03 IST
