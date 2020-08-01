Ward boy of private hospital arrested for molesting COVID-19 positive woman in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A ward boy of a private hospital in Pune was arrested on Saturday for molesting a woman who was COVID-19 positive and admitted to the ICU ward there, the police said.

The case against the ward boy was registered late on Friday night under section 354 of the IPC.

The Pune city police said, "A case has been registered with Hadapsar police station of Pune against the 40-year-old ward boy of a private hospital in Pune for molesting the woman COVID patient admitted here."

The 35-year-old woman was tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated in an ICU ward of the hospital. However, a ward boy here physically molested the woman on Friday when she was alone in the ward, the police said.

The police further said, as soon as the woman staff of the hospital entered the ward and started questioning him, he ran away from there.

The police have registered an FIR under section 354 of IPC against Ashok Gavali and have arrested him. Further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

