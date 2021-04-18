Wardha-based Genetek Lifesciences to manufacture Remdesivir drug amid severe shortage

Wardha (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Genetek Lifesciences, Maharashtra's Wardha-based company, has been given permission to manufacture 30,000 vials of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir injections per day.

The company Gilead, which manufactures the drug, allowed seven companies to manufacture the injection.

The production of the COVID-19 drug will start in a week in Wardha. In a fortnight, 30,000 vials per day will be available in all the districts of the Vidarbha region.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken the initiative and obtained all the permissions in this regard.

As India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the status of preparedness to handle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister directed officials that use of Remdesivir and other medicines must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed

Through the efforts of the government, capacity and production for manufacturing of Remdesivir has been ramped up to provide around 74.10 lakh vials per month in May while the normal production output in January-February was just 27-29 lakh vials per month.

Several states are facing a severe shortage of the drug in view of the second wave of the infection. (ANI)