Wargaming software handed over to Indian Navy by ISSA

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A wargaming software was handed over to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, at the Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA) here on Monday by the Chairman Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

ISSA, a premier DRDO laboratory, has designed and developed the new generation wargaming software in collaboration with Maritime Warfare Centre, Visakhapatnam, to meet the contemporary operational and tactical level wargaming requirement for the Indian Navy.

"The key focus has been to create a wargaming environment which enables Maritime Warfare Centres (MWCs) to train using the latest technological and computing tools," A Ministry of Defence release said.

"The software has versatile and user-friendly features which enable globally playable wargaming scenarios between multiple forces. It enables exercises to be conducted between geographically dispersed locations over Wide Area Network. The architecture is forward compatible and new functional and equipment modules can be developed and easily plugged in," it added. (ANI)

