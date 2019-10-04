Warning bell has rung for BJP government in Haryana, says Selja

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday said that warning bell has rung for the BJP government in the state and its slogan of 'Ab ki baar, 75 paar' will fall flat in the ensuing elections.

"The warning bell has rung for the government. The BJP has a slogan of 'Abki baar, 75 paar' (75+ seats in the legislative assembly). They only have slogans and all these have proven empty. From demonetisation to GST, all their decisions have proven to be wrong. The GDP is not growing at a fast pace," Selja told reporters here.

"The common people of Haryana and the Congress workers are excited about the elections. For the past five years, BJP has just engaged in politics of lies and deceit and people are now seeking the report of five years from the incumbent government," she added.

Selja further said that the government employees had been given "a rough deal" by the BJP government and unemployment rate was high.

"Crime has increased and cases of atrocities on women and backward classes have multiplied. Drug mafia has got strengthened," she alleged.

The Congress leader said that the government has reneged on its commitments to farmers and the poor in the state.

"The government should answer how many houses have they built for the poor. They had said that they will double the farmers' income but there was no positive effect on them," she said.

Polling in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

