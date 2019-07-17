Disaster analyst Fahad Marzook speaking to ANI in Trivandrum on July 17. Photo/ANI
Warning issued after IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Kerala

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:46 IST

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning and preparatory advice to administration and people in the wake of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in Idukki and Malappuram districts on July 18.
Speaking to ANI, disaster analyst Fahad Marzook said: "Due to the formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD has issued a red alert, which means extremely heavy rainfall in Idukki and Malappuram districts of Kerala on July 18."
"Till July 20, a few more districts will have to be careful about extremely heavy rainfall, which may exceed to 20 cm within 24 hours," he said.
Fahad said: "We have given warning, preparatory advice to all government departments and general instructions to the public. KSDMA is monitoring the situation. Today Idduki has orange alert but it did not get much rainfall. However, we expect heavy rainfall tomorrow."
On being asked about preparations, he said: "In every district, there are 'Taluk' level control rooms. The district-level control rooms are already working. NDRF and other forces are on alert. Satellite phones have been issued to dam operators and district collectors. Fishermen are advised not to venture out into the sea."
"Specific instructions have been given to the district authorities that they should be ready to set up camps, especially for those who live in vulnerable landslide-prone areas. The partially damaged houses and those under construction have got specific instructions. People have been advised not to panic because alert means that we have to be prepared," he said.
On being asked what advice has been given to the people, he said: "Last year, many people died of drowning because they jumped into vulnerable situations. Sometimes, people do not cooperate with officials. People have to be aware of panic messages on social media and fake news. So people should believe in the state's official information." (ANI)

