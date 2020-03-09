Was BJP govt sleeping at wheel when Yes Bank's loan book jumped, asks Congress

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): The Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of trying to distract the attention of people from real issues, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer questions about the steep rise in loans given by Yes Bank during the previous term of his government.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked if the "government was sleeping on the wheel or was it complicit in a deliberate sinking of the Yes Bank?"

"How did Yes Bank sink? Who is responsible for letting the Yes Bank sink? Modiji you need to answer. Between March 2014 to March 2019 the loans given by Yes Bank went up from Rs 55,000 crore in March 2014 to an unprecedented whopping amount of Rs 2,41,499 crore in March 2019," Surjewala said.

He said loans given by Yes Bank rose by 100 per cent within two years of demonetisation.

"The question is that what is the relation of BJP with Yes Bank and its owners?" he asked. How did the PM Modi address a conference sponsored by Yes Bank on March 6, 2020, after the bank sank? What was Nitin Gadkari doing at Yes Bank's owner's residence, seeking support for BJP? Why did Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal deposit Rs 1,000 crore in Yes Bank, knowing that it was sinking?" said Surjewala.

"How did the Maharashtra government deposit its corporations' Rs 1500 crore in the bank? Don't deviate the real issues. How did the Gujarat Government take away money from that bank while Haryana government was depositing money in that bank," he asked. (ANI)

