Was born in Aurangabad, will die in Aurangabad, says AIMIM's KT Jaleel on district's name change

Mumbra (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): After the state government changed the name of the city to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Maharashtra Chief Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday said that he was born in Aurangabad and will die in Aurangabad.

"Imtiaz Jaleel was an MP of Aurangabad and will remain an MP of Aurangabad. Some are jumping and dancing saying that they have changed the name of Aurangabad. But I was born in Aurangabad and I will die in Aurangabad only," Jaleel said.

On Friday, the central government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal and said the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has "demonstrated" its resolve.

"'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, 'Dharashiv' of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Many thanks to Amitbhai Shah! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has 'demonstrated'...!" he said in a tweet.

Fadnavis also attached the letter of approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Shiv Sena had been trying long to change the names. (ANI)

