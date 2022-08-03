"Was lured by Rs 60 cr offer but....", Rajasthan Minister's response to school girl's question on corruption

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], August 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha gave an interesting response to a school girl's question regarding corruption in the country.

Gudha had gone to attend a program organized in a private school in Udaipurwati on July 1.



Responding to a girl's question during his interaction with the school students, Gudha revealed that he once received an offer of Rs 25 crores to cast his vote for a specific candidate in a Rajya Sabha election. He shared about the offer with his wife and children who preferred respect over money.

"In the last Rajya Sabha elections, I was offered Rs 25 crores to cast my vote for one candidate. I had told this to my wife and she had said we don't want money, you will lose your reputation. Before that, I had an offer of Rs 60 crores, I was also lured by the amount, but my son and daughter and my wife told me that they want respect and not money," he said.

The Minister said that if everyone starts thinking in this manner, the country would be better. (ANI)

