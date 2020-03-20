Was never in game to form or topple govt: Shivraj asks Cong to self-introspect

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation.

"If a government falls due to their own internal conflict then we can't do anything. You can see that we were not in the game to form or topple a government. They (Congress) should do some self-introspection as to what gave rise to such a situation," Chouhan told media reporters here.

After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state add a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles.



"All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles," Kamal Nath stated in his resignation letter.



He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test.



A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and it should be completed by 5 pm on Friday.



The top court was hearing the petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly claiming that the Congress government in the state has lost the majority.



This came after 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP. (ANI)

