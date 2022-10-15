"Was no longer able to perform my duties in party": Boora Narsaiah Goud after resigning from TRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Former Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud, after resigning from the party on Saturday, alleged that he was no longer able to perform his duties in the party and was not even consulted about the decision of starting BRS.

The former MP resigned from the party in a letter to the party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

While talking to ANI, Goud said that he could not perform his duties at the party and no longer knew its "agenda".

"As a politician, I was not able to do my duties in the party. KCR started Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) without even consulting or informing us. We only got to know about this through the news. So, we do not know the agenda of the party," he said.

He also said that he went through a lot of "pain" while deciding to resign from the party.

"I did not criticise the CM in my resignation letter. I only wrote facts. I have been through a lot of pain while separating from the TRS family. I was in TRS only because of personal relations or else I would have left the party much before," Goud said.

Although, he didn't announce anything about his political future, but as per sources close to BJP, he is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. (ANI)