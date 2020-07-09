Wasim Bari's sacrifice won't go waste: J-K BJP Chief

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9, (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Thursday condemned the killing of his party colleague Wasim Bari in a terrorist attack last night, saying his "sacrifice won't go wasted".

A former president of the BJP'S Bandipora unit, Bari, his brother and father succumbed to injuries last night after terrorists opened fire at them.

"In cowardice act of terrorism, terrorists from Pakistan took advantage of the dark in the night to attack family members of one of the vibrant BJP leaders Wasim Bari, his brother and father. He was a true patriot, a true nationalist, who attended the martyrdom for our country," he said.

He further said, "Pakistani terrorists have spread bloodshed in Kashmir. Common Kashmiris are being killed. They have turned Kashmir into graveyards."

"His sacrifice won't go waste. We will hit goons in Pakistan hard, Pakistan kills small kids in Kashmir, their fathers and grandfathers," Raina added.

Mourning the loss of Bari, BJP President JP Nadda also "assured", via a tweet on Wednesday night, that former's death "will not go in vain".

"We lost Sheikh Wasim Bari, his father and brother in Bandipora, J-K today in a cowardly attack on them. This is a huge loss for the party. My deepest condolences are with the family. The entire Party stands with the bereaved family. I assure that their sacrifice will not go in vain," Nadda's tweet read. (ANI)

