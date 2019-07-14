Waste is all that it takes to study in this school in Gaya

Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): The students of Padampani School in Sevabigha village here collect waste materials on their way to school as their school fee. This step has been taken by the school authorities to create awareness among the children about the importance of protecting nature.

Deepak Kumar, Vice Principal of the School, told ANI: "We started this school in 2014 and now we have around 250 students here. We impart free education and provide free uniform, books, mid-day meal to the students. Instead of fees, they are supposed to collect waste materials on their way to school and dispose it off in the dustbin kept outside the school."

"We send all the waste materials for recycling. Our main focus is to instil awareness among the children to create a clean and green environment. With the help of students, we are taking care of more than 200 trees on the school premises."

Manoj Samdarshi, the founder of Padampani School, said: "We are running this school on donation as most of the students belong to very poor families. However, we provide socio-cultural classes, along with other activities like sports. The school aims to keep areas around the world heritage site of the Mahabodhi temple clean and waste-free."

Echoing the importance of protecting nature, a student said: "We collect waste as fees which are later sent for recycling. Along with good education, we are also taught to value the importance of nature. This helps us keep our area clean." (ANI)

