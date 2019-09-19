Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File photo)
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File photo)

Watchdog foundation slams Amitabh Bachchan for supporting metro construction

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As protests continued outside the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, NGO Watchdog Foundation joined the fray slamming him for supporting metro construction here by cutting trees and accusing him of double standards.
"Your tweet on the aspect of Aarey is totally in contradiction to your own conduct in the past in the said matter. When it comes one's own property the rules of the game are different, but when it comes to Aarey, the rules are diametrically opposite," said the foundation in a statement on Thursday.
"We are unable to fathom this contradiction of yours," it said.
Protestors also handed over a copy of the statement to the guard at Bachchan's residence.
The foundation said that the Metro Line 2B is supposed to provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, MonoRail, and several metro lines.
"The original route of this Metro Line 2B was supposed to be passing from Road no 10, which has your residence known as "Pratiksha". In order to spare your residence, you vehemently objected to the original route, which was then re-aligned to Road no 1 leading to SV road," it said.
It said that at the time of road widening near Pratiksha Bungalow, Bachchan did not allow hand over of the land affected by the road line to be handed over to the corporation.
"However the neighbouring properties of SVKM girls hostel and Satya Murthi building were demolished by the corporation for the purposes of the said road widening," it added.
On Tuesday, Bachchan had tweeted in support of the construction calling metro a faster, convenient and efficient mode of transport and suggested that it is also the solution to combat air pollution.
"Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution ...Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you," the Bollywood actor had tweeted.
On the other hand, several actions have joined protesters opposing the decision of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's tree authority to slash 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest, to make car shed for the metro. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:26 IST

HC denies bail to lobbyist Deepak Talwar in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta urges Modi not to inaugurate Birbhum coal block

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to inaugurate the Birbhum coal block as his presence at the event may send "all the wrong signals".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:16 IST

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter performing mission to complete satisfaction: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to perform the mission to complete satisfaction while experts are still analysing the communication loss with Vikram lander, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:13 IST

Jabalpur Police appoint three school kids as SPs for five minutes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): At least three children on Thursday were made Superintendent of Police for five minutes under Student Police Cadet Scheme in Jabalpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt, on Indian investors losing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government on the state of economy, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked what policies have caused Indian investors to lose their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi Speaker disqualifies Alka Lamba from the legislative assembly

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Alka Lamba, who had quit Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month, was disqualified from the legislative assembly on Thursday on the grounds of defection.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Indore: Police bust blackmailing syndicate, recover Rs 14.17 lakh cash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The city police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:58 IST

Need collaborative research to ensure uninterrupted supply of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called upon the geoscientific community to come up with innovative means of finding deep-seated and concealed mineral resources while causing least ecological disturbance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:55 IST

Turned challenges into opportunities: Adityanath on completion...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government turned challenges into opportunities and considerably changed the perception people once had of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday on completion of 30 months in office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:54 IST

Delhi: Man held for killing three people in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing three people in Dwarka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:52 IST

BJP's tenure in UP disappointing: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As the BJP government completed two-and-a-half-year in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that the tenure of the ruling dispensation has been disappointing on the parameters of public welfare and in dealing with the backwardness of the

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:50 IST

BJP to hold 'Jan Jagaran' meets across the country on abrogation...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Thursday that it will organise 'Jan Jagaran' public meetings on abrogation of Article 370 in various locations across the country to be addressed by its top leaders.

Read More
iocl