Watchman arrested for molesting COVID patient in Mumbai hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): A watchman of a private hospital in Mumbai's Malad was arrested on Friday for allegedly molesting a female COVID-19 patient.



"We are interrogating the accused. A probe is underway," said Babasaheb Salunkhe, Senior Police Inspector, Kurar Police Station.

"The incident occurred on November 5 in a private hospital. We received a call informing that a watchman entered inside a COVID-19 patient's room and molested her. We immediately rushed to the hospital and recorded the victim's statement," he added. (ANI)

