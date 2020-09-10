Water cannon salute given to Rafale aircraft after air display at IAF airbase in Ambala

Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Water cannon salute was given to the five Rafale aircraft at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base, Ambala during the induction ceremony on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, five Rafale aircraft have put up an air display along with Tejas followed by 'Sarang Aerobatic Team'. The program will culminate with the ceremonial induction of Rafale aircraft to 17 Squadron.



The five Rafale aircraft will be part of the IAF's 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows".

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witnessed the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony.

The 'Sarva Dharma Puja' involved recitation of hymns, ayats and mantras by priests of various religions.

This puja was followed by air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in an arrow formation.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, among other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, were also present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF. (ANI)

