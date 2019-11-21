Water crisis in Madurai affects crop cycles

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The water crisis in Tamil Nadu's Madurai is leading to many problems as farmers are unable to manage their crop cycles due to unavailability of water in the ponds.

Farmers allege that inspite of the fact that the Vaigai River is filled with water the adequate amount of water is not flowing from the river to the ponds for irrigation purposes.

"Five years ago, all the locals reconstructed the ponds themselves but this year the government took the work. We did better while the work done by the government this time is much less than what we did," Farmer Sakthi Vel told ANI.

The farmers allege that the renovation work of the ponds undertaken by the government has not been fully implemented and consequently the flow of the water from the river to the ponds has been very less and is not sufficient for the efficient farming.

"The government has already allocated Rs 85 lakh for the renovation work but this has not been fully implemented. The MLA and the ministers visit this constituency frequently to see these ponds but nothing has been done yet," he added. (ANI)

