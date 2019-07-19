Sachin Dravekar, PRO, Orange City Water Works Ltd speaking to ANI.
Water cuts imposed in Nagpur for three days due to less rainfall

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 07:47 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): With Nagpur receiving deficit rainfall this year, Orange City Water Works Ltd, which supplies water in Nagpur, has decided to impose water cuts for three alternate days in the region as the water level of Navegaon Khairi Dam and Gorewada Lake has gone down.
While talking about the same, Sachin Dravekar, PRO at Orange City Water Works Ltd, said, "Due to less rainfall, the water level of Navegaon Khairi dam and Gorewada Lake, which supplies water to Nagpur, has gone down. So, it has been decided that water will not be supplied on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday this week."
Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water Works will be holding a meeting on Monday to have further discussions on how to tackle the situation.
"There will be a meeting of Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water Works on Monday where further discussion as to how to tackle the situation will be done. It will be decided during the meeting if this system is to be followed in the coming weeks too," he added.
On the other hand, farmers of Vidarbha are fighting with their backs to the wall due to delayed monsoon in the region.
"It's been 15 days and we haven't received monsoon rains in our region yet. The farmers here are unable to sow seeds due to the delayed monsoon, we did receive light rain showers a few days back but it did not help us in any way," Madhukar, a farmer told ANI.
The farmers are reeling under an acute scarcity of rain and are desperately waiting for the monsoon rain spells to bless their parched lands. The paucity of rain is further extending the dry spell and leading to a drought-like situation in the area. (ANI)

iocl