Water, DJB sewage lines blocked due to construction of BJP office near Minto Road: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday said that construction of a BJP office near Minto Bridge at ITO led to the lines of Delhi Jal Board and sewage to be blocked.

Addressing a press conference here he said, "An office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was constructed at ITO near Minto Road of Delhi due to the construction of that office, the water and sewage lines of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) got blocked."

Chadha who is also Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman alleged that the BJP was attempting to run away from its responsibilities.

"The question is that the area of Minto Bridge comes under NDMC, which is under the central government, yet such a situation (waterlogging) has been created ... BJP tries to run away from its responsibilities," Chada said.

Earlier in the day, The Delhi government announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the Kundan Singh, who lost his life in the unfortunate incident near Minto Bridge.

"The Delhi government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased Kundan Singh, who lost his life in the unfortunate incident near Minto Bridge," AAP Tweeted.

Meanwhile, responding to Raghav Chadha's claim, Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta hit back to term the Delhi government as the 'biggest factory of lies.'

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Delhi government is the biggest factory of lies. The accident on the Minto Bridge yesterday was a result of the negligence of the Delhi government and AAP leaders. Yes, it does not suit you to make such absurd statements."

On July 19, a man identified as Kundan Singh, aged 60, allegedly drowned and died in the waterlogged area following heavy rainfall at the Minto Bridge area.

A bus also got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board. Singh's body was found floating in front of the bus. (ANI)

