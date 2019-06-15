Water, electricity crisis: Delhi Cong to organise demonstrations in 70 Assembly Constituencies on June 18

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Delhi Congress will organise demonstrations in all the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi on June 18 to protest against alleged power cuts and water shortage in Delhi.

In a statement, Delhi Congress said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has failed to address these issues, and therefore, called for demonstrations.

DPCC working presidents Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devender Yadav will lead the protest.

According to the Congress, DPCC president Sheila Dikshit has invited all the Residents' Welfare Associations of Delhi to join the demonstration.

"People are harassed and fed up with the power and water shortage in these peak summer days. There is not only a severe shortage of water but also the water is not potable," said Yusuf.

The Congress informed that a delegation of the DPCC, led by Dikshit, had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and drew his attention to the alleged power and water shortage in Delhi, seeking urgent remedial measures. (ANI)