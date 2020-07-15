Water enters Hyderabad's Osmania hospital after heavy rains

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI): After heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, the State-run Osmania General hospital here was flooded with water.

People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward in the hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following rain on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Telangana during next 12 hours. (ANI)

