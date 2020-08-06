Water level in Rajaram dam likely to cross warning level: Kolhapur administration

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Water level in Rajaram dam in Maharashtra is likely to cross the warning level due to continuous rain, Kolhapur district administration said on Wednesday and asked people on the banks of Panchganga river to shift to safe places.

"Water level of Rajaram dam likely to cross the warning level of 39 feet tonight itself due to continuous rain. People residing on the banks of Panchganga river advised to shift to safe places immediately in Kolhapur," Daulat Desai, Kolhapur District Collector said.

Apart from Kolhapur, people residing on the bank of rivers in Sangli have also been asked to stay on alert due to continuous rains.

Sangli district administration said on Wednesday that people residing on the bank of rivers in Sangli should stay on alert as the water level is increasing due to continuous rain in the area.

"For any emergency, people are advised to call on 0233-2301820/2302925 for further information," it said.

Earlier in the day, Raigad Police rescued as many as 63 villagers who were stranded in Sonyachi Wadi village due to floods.

"At a distance of a few km from Goregaon in Mangaon taluka, Sonyachi Wadi was surrounded by the floodwaters of the river leaving 70 to 75 people stranded in the villages. Raigad Police and Disaster Management Department Raigad have evacuated 63 villagers by boat, rescue operation is underway," it said in a tweet. (ANI)

