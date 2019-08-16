Water level increased in Yamuna after Hathni Kund barrage releases water

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Incessant rains in the catchment areas of the Yamuna has led to the release of 1,43,000 cusecs of water from Hathni Kund barrage here on Friday.

Haridev Kamboj, the Executive Engineer of Water Services Division, Dadupur, told ANI: "Due to incessant rains in the catchment areas of the Yamuna, 1,43,000 cusecs of water was released from the barrage. The administration has issued an alert as the water rose above 72,000 cusecs in the area."

"As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the area till August 19, authorities concerned have taken all the measures to tackle if any such flood situation arises," he added.

Kamboj said, "Before any barrage releases water, the irrigation department will receive the information at least 3 hours in advance. Based on that, we will pass on the information to higher officials." (ANI)

