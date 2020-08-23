Water level of Aahu river rises following heavy rainfall in Rajasthan

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Water level of Aahu river in Jhalawar of Rajasthan increased on Sunday, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Earlier, in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorm and rainfall in various parts of the state.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Kota, Jaipur, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi district and adjoining areas, in Rajasthan," tweeted IMD. (ANI)

