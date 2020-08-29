Water level rises in lakes, BMC withdraws water cut in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): With lakes in Mumbai reaching 95.19 per cent of the total capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29.

The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent.

The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes. (ANI)

