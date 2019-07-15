Water levels in Srisailam reservoir in Kurnool reach bare minimum

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Water levels have touched the bare minimum in Srisailam reservoir which acts as a source of potable as well as irrigation water to several parts of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

People of both states in the Krishna river area are facing problems for drinking as well as irrigation water. With very less rainfall in this season.

The water level in Krishna river is very low. Srisailam reservoir has reached critically low storage levels. The reservoir's full storage capacity is 215 TMC feet but there is only 31 TMC ft of water in the reservoir, said officials, who added that it has made the situation impossible for release of water for drinking as well as irrigation purposes. (ANI)

