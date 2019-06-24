Water-logging in Hubli after heavy rains

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): Following heavy rains that bring respite from the heat to the people, the city's streets got water-logged on Sunday.

A two-wheeler got washed away after heavy rainfall in the region.

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) on Saturday in its countrywide weather bulletin had predicted a cloudy sky with few spells of rain for the next few days in Goa and south interior Karnataka and Konkan. (ANI)

