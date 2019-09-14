MP Health Minister Tulsi Silawat talking to ANI at Indore on Friday
Water logging in Indore govt hospital, MP Minister takes stock of situation

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 08:45 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In the wake of waterlogging at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao government hospital here following the heavy incessant rain, Health Minister Tulsi Silawat visited the premises to take of the situation on Friday.
"There is heavy rainfall all over Madhya Pradesh. The hospital here is flooded with water and I have talked to hospital authorities and district administration to deal with the menace. All measures will be taken to tackle the situation effectively," said Silawat.
"As water is also leaking from the roof, causing some damage to the stock of medicines kept here, we will ensure that there is no more damage to the stock," he said.
Several wards of the hospital including the emergency ward are flooded with rainwater causing much inconvenience to the patients, their relatives, and hospital staff. Water is also percolating from the roof due to which several patients have been shifted to other wards.
"My brother is admitted here. I came here in the morning and we are in trouble since then due to rainwater," said a relative of a patient.
The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh in next 48 hours. (ANI)

