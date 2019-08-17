Water-logging in many parts as heavy rains lash Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Aug 17 (ANI): The heavy downpour has caused water-logging on multiple stretches of West Bengal's Kolkata here today.

Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement has also been disrupted due to deluged roads.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata, heavy rains of about 7-11cm is likely to occur at one or two places over West Bengal.

And, the maximum and minimum temperature most likely to remain around 30-degree celcius and 25-degree celcius respectively.

Yesterday, at least one person died while 17 others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning near Victoria Memorial here on Friday, police said. (ANI)

