Water-logging in parts of Dholpur due to rains

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 16 (ANI): Monsoon rains caused water-logging in parts of Dholpur on Thursday which posed a problem for commuters here.

Rainwater entered some residential areas of the city.

IMD had said on Thursday that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over the plains of north-west India during July 16-20 with maximum intensity/distribution of rainfall on July 18-20. (ANI)

