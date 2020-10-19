Water supply might get affected in parts of Delhi due to closure of Upper Ganga Canal: Jal Board

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Delhi Jal Board said that the supply of water might get affected in parts of the national capital in the coming days due to reduced flow from Upper Ganga Canal, due to closure for annual maintenance.

The water level of Yamuna river is also less this year, according to the board.



The board said that due to the closure of Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance the flow in both conduits Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi plants are also reducing same as last year, therefore, "the production of Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar Plants may get affected to which clear water will be available at low pressure for few days."

"The areas likely to be affected are parts of South Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and part of NDMC areas," it said, cautioning the public to make judicious use of water.

The board has also released a set of area wise helpline numbers for the public to contact for water tankers. (ANI)

